Theresa May to Raise US Evidence Leaks in Manchester Bombing With Trump

After a suspension that lasted about a day, Britain’s most senior counter terrorism officer said late last night that the police had resumed sharing information with the United States after receiving “fresh assurances”.

“The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise, so it is irritating if it gets released from other sources”, British interior minister Amber Rudd said when asked about the USA leaks by the BBC.

The POTUS added he is asking the justice department and other agencies to “launch a complete review of this matter”.

“We have strong relations with the USA, our closest partner, and that is of course built on trust”, May said as she arrived in Brussels for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

Over the past three days, several key details of the investigation, including the name of the bomber, first came out in United States media, angering British police who feared such leaks risked compromising their investigation.

-British defense and security partnership is built on trust.

Lloyd said the countersecrecy culture in the United States was shaped not only by the First Amendment, but also by the “quite radical” interpretation by the Supreme Court in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case, which prohibited the government from ordering that leaked information not be published.

Two more men were arrested Thursday by the United Kingdom police after searches in Manchester in connection with a deadly suicide bombing at a pop concert this week, taking the total number of men in custody to eight.

U.S broadcasters, drawing on USA sources, named the suspected killer as Salman Abedi hours before Manchester police revealed his identity. “When that trust is breached, it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families”.

The committee announced in mid-March that it was investigating leaks and pressing the FBI, CIA and NSA to cooperate.

The official said investigators feared that publishing Abedi’s name might prompt relatives and possible co-conspirators to evade the police, though that appears not to have happened. “They haven’t. Arrogant, wrong & disrespectful”, he said.

According to a British official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, British police investigating the Manchester attack have now chose to withhold information from the United States in the wake of the leaks.

“These leaks are completely unacceptable, and must stop immediately”, he said.

Many European cities, including Paris, Berlin and Brussels, have suffered attacks in the past two years, underlining the importance of confidential intelligence cooperation.

The BBC said later Interior Minister Amber Rudd was now confident the leaks, which she had described as irritating, would now stop.

Trump was widely criticised this month after it emerged he had discussed sensitive Syria-related intelligence, originating from an ally, with Russian officials at a White House meeting. The information was gleaned from the Israeli intelligence services, and was said to be so detailed that its origin would be obvious.

At least 22 people were killed on Monday night when a bomb went off at a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, among them children.

But as for the American president’s complaints about leakers, he said, “I think Trump is monumentally hypocritical”.

“Our coverage of Monday’s horrific attack has been both comprehensive and responsible”, the newspaper said.