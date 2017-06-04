USA billionaire Michael Bloomberg has offered $15 million to UN efforts to tackle climate change after President Donald Trump announced he is pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Representative Ruben Kihuen of Nevada said, “President Trump’s reckless decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement will be viewed in the future as one of the most reprehensible actions by this Administration”.

Under former President Barack Obama, the USA had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

That’s according to figures from the Seoul-based fund, meant to channel money to help poor countries fight and handle climate change.

USA cities and states defied Trump’s decision.

The question is, how much will these growing sectors of the American economy be damaged by Trump’s bone-headed decision to fulfill a mindless campaign promise to abandon the climate deal? China is the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, followed by the US.

The only other countries who have not agreed to the Paris accord are Syria and Nicaragua.

On Friday, the head of Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft oil giant said that that a rise in shale oil output in the US would likely offset the effect from the OPEC and Russian production cuts.

Trump faced domestic shock and anger, including from Obama, who said the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future”. And, above all, the speech was a “screw you” to the world beyond America’s borders-to the Macrons and Merkels who had pleaded with the President in vain not to take this step. Even now, there are hundreds of thousands more Americans working in solar and wind power enterprises than in the grim and dirty coal mines.

Some other groups expressed measured support for Trump’s decision, saying it provided an opportunity to fix problems with the deal.

“Climate change is real“.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

Business leaders, normally strong supporters of Republican initiatives, had vigorously appealed to Trump not to abandon the agreement. “Grassroots communities shall (link arms) arms together, and vulnerable countries like the Philippines shall continue demanding for climate justice”, The Climate Reality Project Philippines Manager Rodne Galicha said in a statement on Friday, June 2.

To meet those goals, the mayors vowed to increase investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency, to buy and create more demand for electric vehicles, and to build on efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create clean energy economies, and stand for environmental justice.