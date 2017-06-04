French President Emmanuel Macron strongly rebuked President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord before trolling him hard online.

The United States withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement will greatly undermine the global effort to prevent and mitigate the devastating impact of climate change on human health, said the American College of Physicians (ACP) today.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

The USA is now just one of three countries not to be a signatory, but nearly 200 US mayors representing around 51 million Americans, have committed to continue upholding the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement and have created a National Climate Action Agenda.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met with Li on Thursday in Berlin, pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after Mr. Trump’s “highly regrettable” decision. Trump railed against how “many [countries] will never pay one dime”, but many countries will never poison the planet as much as we have, either. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a question from the media about the USA leaving the Paris climate accord, while meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Friday, June 2, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.

The White House claims the accord “is a BAD deal for Americans” and that by withdrawing Mr Trump will keep “his campaign promise to put American workers first”.

Pruitt denied that America has abandoned the victims of climate change around the world, arguing that it has done “a tremendous amount” to reduce carbon output to 1990s levels and will stay engaged and continue to export relevant technology. According to New Delhi-based think tank TERI director general Ajay Mathur, “The absence of United States leadership and financial support could delay actions to both reduce global emissions and to adapt to the adverse impacts of the climate change that has already occurred”. But the U.S. move was an opportunity for India to provide global leadership on the issue, it said.

Mr Trump’s decision prompted criticism from many U.S. business leaders, including clean tech entrepreneur and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Robert Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, who said they had resigned from the president’s advisory council over the issue.

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”. “So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement”.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the us economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

“But the fight against climate change, and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring, will continue, with or without the USA”, he said.