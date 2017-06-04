Things You Can Do To Resist Trump’s Historic Paris Mistake

Jerry Brown and top Silicon Valley tech business leaders are denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the global Paris Climate Accord agreement.

Beyond the symbolism, however, progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions is likely to continue even as the role of the federal government dwindles.

Bloomberg serves as the United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy for cities and climate change.

Earlier in the day, during an interview on ABC, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway also evaded answering questions on whether the President believes in climate change. “Through the Paris agreement, the USA -the world’s second largest carbon emitter-joined with all but two countries to commit to policies to prevent and mitigate the impact of global warming on human health”.

Kerry spoke with NPR after Trump’s White House announcement regarding the worldwide climate accord. “On the climate, there is not a plan B because there is not a planet B. So yes, we will continue”, the French president insisted. Monier says, “The Paris agreement is certainly a step in the right direction, but it is only a step”.

Asked about his own views on climate change, Pruitt referenced his confirmation hearings in the Senate.

The cost of a barrel of crude slumped 2.4 percent, or $1.18, to $47.18 in electronic trading in NY on Friday, hours after Trump said the US would immediately stop implementing the Paris deal.

More than a dozen of the largest companies operating in the USA banded together to urge Trump to stay in the pact.

May indicated to the American president that “the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris agreement, as she set out recently at the G7”. That’s upsetting to climate scientists, but it’s happening whether or not the US stays in the accord. “It will say the United States is not ready to lead on issues of great global importance”.

In fact, the USA could rejoin the agreement nearly immediately after a new president is elected in 2020, according to Eliot Diringer, the vice-president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions thinktank.

New York’s Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti were among the those in the group saying, “The world can not wait – and neither will we”.

Put simply, the USA decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement will have impacts on the global climate that a future US administration will not be able to undo.

Nike has also weighed in on the issue following the announcement.

Numerous companies, cities, and even states have vowed to uphold the commitment to the Paris Accord despite the President’s decision.

“We have a history of pollution and industry, and we’re working really hard as a city to move past that through our growing industries”, said Isabella Sigado, a 21-year-old art history student at the University of Pittsburgh. As Mattis said, “Climate change is impacting stability in areas of the world where our troops are operating today”.