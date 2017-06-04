Third incident reported in south London

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. AFP reporters saw two police helicopters over the area and several roads were shut down.

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports that security in the country “had been scaled back just last week” following the attack in Manchester.

Without mentioning the London events specifically, Trump tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! The Trump administration announced that it “strongly disagrees” with a federal appeals court decision refusing to reinstate the ban.

At 7:24 p.m. ET, President Trump tweeted his support for London and the United Kingdom.

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a “terrorist incident”.

Lorna Murray, 44, said she was about to drive over London Bridge when traffic stopped and people ran toward her auto. The BBC reports that police have confirmed one death.

Police officers cordon off the area around London Bridge, central London, after reports of pedestrians being hit by a white van in the area.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed”, they tweeted.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London”. A BBC reporter who was on the bridge at the time said the van was driving around 50 miles per hour.

People described as “walking wounded” were moved to the Andaz Hotel at Liverpool Street where there are more armed police.

British Prime Minister Teresa May said Saturday police are treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

“This is a fast moving investigation”, May said in a statement.

British police forces beefed up patrols late Saturday night in the London neighborhood of Stamford Hill, a section of the capital with a high population of hareidi-religious Jewish families, immediately following a multi-site terror attack in the capital earlier in the evening. “Thank you to the emergency services”. In the past, May has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incidents.

The attacks come less than two weeks after the deadly suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

A third incident is taking place at Vauxhall but was a stabbing and not connected to the other two incidents, Scotland Yard said.

Blasts have also been heard near London Bridge, with police reportedly carrying out controlled explosions. People were told to hide and put their cellphones on silent as police searched for assailants.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

London mayor Sadiq Khan called the terrorism attacks “cowardly” and urged residents and visitors of London to stay safe. She said that at least five people were being treated for injuries after the vehicle drove on the sidewalk and hit them a little after 10 p.m.

Eyewitness Will Orton, who was in a pub, told the BBC: “Lots of people came running inside, we didn’t really know what was going on. And then there were nearly hundreds of people coming inside”.

I’d say there are about four severely injured people.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News.

A USA law enforcement official tells PEOPLE that a auto drove into a crowd of 15 to 20 people near London Bridge.

Police were called to London Bridge at 22.08pm. Witnesses claim to have seen a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.