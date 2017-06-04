Third time should be charming for Cavaliers or Warriors

No one could imagine back in July 2014 when LeBron announced his return back to Cleveland, that he would be guiding this team to their 3rd straight finals appearance (his seventh straight).

“You can look at Golden State and how they’re playing, it’s pretty dominant”, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said on Tuesday.

Why will the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the three-match of the NBA Finals? The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

"When he's going, he makes their team a lot better", Green said, "so it is my job to try to take him out of the game". Frye and Korver had their minutes slashed in the last round but the Cavaliers figure to need their 3-point shooting now against the tougher Golden State defense.

Not that anyone expected any different. (That ratio also holds true going back to last year’s Finals, Golden State going 3-0 when scoring 103 or more, 0-4 otherwise.) And the last time that the Warriors shot better than 50 percent and lost was in November – that is, November 2014. “That gives us a chance in any game”.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964. But the Warriors won game three and were eventually crowned 2015 NBA Champions.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous to be honest”, Curry said of the critics. “I got a promotion when I got to the 30s. My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”.

The teams reached the last stop in the postseason with a combined record of 24-1 in the playoffs. Kyrie Irving. With his big performance in Game 5 that helped start Cleveland’s comeback, his 3-pointer in Game 7 and then his go-ahead basket in their Christmas Day matchup, Irving has repeatedly hurt the Warriors. “But at the end of the day winning a championship is winning a championship”. So in addition to the obvious storylines involving the Cavs and Warriors, there’s the need for something other than mundaneness with these Finals. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

Barnes wasn’t exactly a neutral observer previous year, having grown up in Northern California and having played with the Warriors before their recent run of dominance.

James’ first trip to the Finals came 10 years ago when the Cavs were swept by San Antonio.

COACHES: Steve Kerr or Mike Brown vs. Tyronn Lue. Steph is averaging 28 points in the playoffs so far, while LeBron just recently passed Michael Jordan on the all time playoff scoring list.

The sleeve didn’t feel right, but Curry joked of his arm wear, “As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson and that was the only way I could really come close”.

James will push Golden State to the limit. “He’s put us in a great position”. A video game simulation has them going the distance.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Golden State this postseason has been Klay Thompson’s shooting.

“I’ve had a week off”, Thompson said. Obviously shots are falling.

When shooting over 50 percent, they’ve won 106 consecutive games, the last 43 of those coming this season.

This series also features 11 players who have been named All-Stars in their careers, including seven this year.