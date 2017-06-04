‘This is for Allah’; 12 arrested after London terror attacks

London police said the three attackers, who were shot dead by authorities just eight minutes after they arrived at the scene, used a vehicle to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed passersby at the nearby Borough Market. “I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me”, he added.

Video broadcast on British TV showed a man on the ground who appeared to have canisters strapped to him.

A picture taken by an Italian photographer circulated on social media, allegedly showing two of the assailants after they had been shot by police. A spokeswoman for Bats Europe, the region’s largest stock exchange operator, said it has advised staff to stay away from its offices close to London Bridge today.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said.

Witnesses told Sky News and the BBC that the attackers shouted “This is for Allah”.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, fashionable districts packed with bars and restaurants, would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London’s transport network.

The threats targeting Europe have been among the worst that American intelligence officials have seen in a decade, a US government official told Fox News.

“The investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London is progressing rapidly as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) continue to piece together exactly what occurred”, the force said in a statement.

A Reuters reporter said some time after the attack began that he had heard loud bangs near the Borough Market area. Lifeboats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists.

Chris J Ratcliffe / AFPPolice patrol at the cordon near London Bridge near the scene of a terror attack in central London on June 3, 2017. Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the right-wing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy. Beyond this, we expect that Londoners will not be deterred by this attack on our way of life.

The recent attack in London should serve as a “wake-up call” for the global community to start taking an “honest and responsible” approach to terrorism and root out the “financial and ideological sources of violence”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

May also warned there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, promising to review counterterrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases. “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.

Donald Trump has sparked fury after hitting out at Sadiq Khan over his response to the London terror attack. We don’t believe there is, but we must make absolutely certain of that.

“But I’d also like to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of the emergency services who attended the incident, in particular those law enforcement colleagues who risked their lives to protect the public and confronted the attackers”.

“We were called at 10.08pm last night initially to reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge”.