This Time, Trump Is Right About Trade

Merkel might not like hearing Trump complain that it’s unfair for USA taxpayers to cough up more for defense than Germans, even as Germany’s export-driven economy creates problems for those same Americans. She talked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin about developing cooperation with India. “We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands”, she said. “And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands – of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russian Federation”.

Berlin and Washington have traded barbs over numerous aspects of their relationship in the past few days.

As the dispute threatened to spin out of control, Merkel and other senior German politicians stressed the importance of Germany’s Atlantic ties, with Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel suggesting the spat was just a rough patch.

Falling back on his most trusted form of communication, US President Donald Trump issued trade threats against one-time close ally, Germany, Tuesday morning.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made comments Sunday that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands“, as the USA and the United Kingdom are looking after their own interests. “We don’t want to build a Europe against America, but America is forcing Europe to unify”.

“The Germans are bad, very bad“, Trump allegedly said, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources who were in the room. “They get along very well”, said Spicer.

Speaking at a CSU campaign rally, Merkel said: “The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out“. Spicer disputed the media’s interpretation of her remarks stating that the press misquoted Chancellor Merkel. In keeping with his nationalist economic agenda, he hit out in particular at Germany’s substantial trade surplus with the United States, threatening to introduce customs duties in retaliation.

However, while the Christian Democrats were beneficiaries of a short-lived “Trump bump” after the 2016 USA presidential election, Merkel also may have found ways to use Germans’ animosity toward Trump to her advantage. It was his first global appearance and at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meet, Trump did not come off very well with his speech about the “dues” owed by other nations.

“Merkel needs to put some distance between herself and Trump, who is exceptionally unpopular in Germany”, Marcel Dirsus, a political scientist at the University of Kiel in northern Germany, told The Washington Post.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday the chancellor was a “deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist” who believes in the idea of Western unity.