Thompson does all his damage on defensive end

The guys chat about Kevin Durant’s huge 38 point, eight assists and eight rebound statement performance, the Cavs’ defensive issues, the turnover count, Rihanna and more. Some would suggest the Cavs try to slow down the pace in Game 2, a theory given credence based on how Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals played out.

That in short is the impact of adding a Durant to a team that already boast so much talent. “He’s a big part of what we’re doing and the reason we are having the run we’re having”.

The Warriors need to be careful to remember that tonight and when they head to Cleveland later in the week for Games 3 and 4. In many areas, they were flat out bad. If they are also beyond him, it is not beyond the realm of possibility the Warriors could surpass the 2001 Lakers. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively”, Curry said. “We have a number of guys with experience and a lot of playoff minutes, a lot of years logged in this league and been in a number of these situations before”. “And I thought last game we weren’t as physical as we needed to be”.

“Absolutely”, center Zaza Pachulia said.

It would be basically impossible for the turnover margin to be anywhere near that wide in Game 2. “And our ability to make sure that when we’re mismatched in transition, that the only thing that matters is stopping the basketball and settling down in the half court, then we match up from there”. We have gotten better as the year has gone on. “That’s something that I imagine Ty probably talked about [with the media] and we can definitely do a better job of”. We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that. “He’s grown and stepped up and been a better player off the ball, not turning his back on the ball. But we have to control the ball as well”.

During the regular season, the Warriors had a scoring margin of +5.8 in the third quarter, which made up a significant portion of their +11.6 average scoring margin overall. He was taken to a local hospital where the initial diagnosis was a season-ending fractured tibia.

This game was arguably the greatest of Durant’s career. “The emotions are everywhere when something like that happens. So you think that sticks with me?” It was obviously good to get the news that it wasn’t as serious. They turned it over 20 times. “They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts”, Smith said.

The mesmerizing powers of Rihanna aside, what really matters, of course, is how the Cavs respond to getting spanked in Game 1 and how the Warriors counteract. “I do, for sure”, he said. It just didn’t feel right. And just I wanted to see how he became so good, the techniques, the methods that he used to work on his game. “And it took a couple games for me to get it back, but I felt good once we started”.

The Warriors, as a team, found ways to disrupt and corrupt most everything Cleveland tried to do, from frustrating Love and Smith to rendering Thompson ineffective to making ace sniper Kyle Korver completely disappear.

“He’s going to be fine”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “I’m just here to play ball and compete for a championship”.

“Dirtying-up the game? I don’t know about that”. He’s like a robot. I definitely learned a lot from him as far as his base of his jump shot, his balance in the pick-and-roll, his ball handling, just all the skills that you see within the player. And it is with him. I thought that I would go at 19, 20. “We challenge each other as well, so, it’s been a great dynamic”.

Plenty of things emerged from Game 1 that should leave Cavaliers concerned heading into Game 2. But there still is a long way to go to crown a champion, and the pressure will be ratcheted up, not only by the Cavaliers but by Durant himself.

“I think it would be deflating for anybody if someone was getting tomahawk dunks like that”, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson said. “I do a little Karate Kid-type balance drill on my pregame warmups that I got from KD and Steve Nash (a Warriors’ development consultant)”.