Three Assailants Kill 6 in London Terror Attack

“We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar)”, one witness, who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

Police have arrested 12 people after an armed raid in Barking, east London, with Scotland Yard saying the investigation into the “horrific attack” was progressing rapidly with officers searching several addresses in the area. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”. Some suffered life-threatening injuries.

MI5 has prevented five plots since the Westminister attack in March but a flawless record seems impossible when the agency is dealing with 500 active investigations involving 3000 people. Rowley said police believe there were only three attackers. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said earlier that the election would take place despite the attacks. Incidents of stabbing were also reported at nearby Borough Market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the “evil” ideology behind recent terror attacks. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, the 31-year-old said.

“I froze, to be honest”, Roberts said. “I ran and I hid”. BBC showed dozens of people, evidently caught up in the attack, being escorted through a police cordon with their hands on their heads.

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife”.

Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

“I could see a whole lot of police cars, they were quite loud and were driving quite quick and it was pretty obvious something had happened … then suddenly it was all over the news”, she said.

As well as calling on the public to be “most robust” in tackling terrorism, May said there needed to be an global agreement to “regulate cyberspace”, to prevent terrorists from having the “safe space” they need for their extremist ideology to breed. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters.

Hanson’s methods may be opportunistic and crass but they tap into fears many voters have about the adequacy of their governments’ response to home-grown terrorism in general and the radicalisation of young Muslim men in particular.

About 90 minutes later, police evacuated the restaurant, he said. There were also stabbings at the nearby Borough Market. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said. Armed police came in. They told us to remain on the floor but to stay calm. “We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice, and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process”.

Members of the public leave the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017. Police shot dead three suspects.

It is the second major terrorist strike on the U.K.in two weeks, following a suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday. On Saturday, the singer tweeted, “Praying for London“.