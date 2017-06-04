Three attacks in central London, at least one dead

The terrorists came in a white van and rammed it into several pedestrians on London Bridge.

–Authorities responded to a third incident, a stabbing at Vauxhall, but this was not connected to the events around London Bridge.

On London Bridge, witnesses told the BBC that a vehicle veered off the road just after 10 p.m. and hit pedestrians.

Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. We have armed police at the scenes.

“They have not been able to confirm to us that at this stage all of the terrorists have been accounted for”. Metropolitan police confirmed an incident but released few details.

“Two or three people jumped out”.

The photographer who snapped the startling image of a man with canisters strapped to his chest lying motionless on a London street says he thought the vest was “a toy”.

Saturday night’s incident appears similar to the March 22 attack on nearby Westminster Bridge, when a man named Khalid Masood – reportedly inspired by ISIS – drove a vehicle into a crowd of people, killing four and injuring 50.

A spokesperson from Downing Street said that the Government’s Cobra emergency committee would meet this morning.

Police are urging the public to remain calm, be alert and stay vigilant.

“Now the area is completely closed with police cars going one way and ambulances going the other”, he told Reuters. The number of people being treated at hospitals was revised upward to more than 30, but, we don’t know the extent of their injuries.

Early reports had said more than a dozen people were injured.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place last night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing almost two weeks ago.

Another witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN he saw the van hit multiple people before hitting a bus stop and stopping.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he said.

Police say six victims died in the incidents, which took place at London Bridge and a nearby area of bars and restaurants.

And on May 22, over 20 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester (about three hours away from London). The critical level means another attack could be imminent.

The incident comes days ahead of a June 8 election, with polls suggesting the lead May’s Conservative Party has dropped sharply.

Story compiled with information from The Associated Press.