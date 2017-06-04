Okay, but if that’s the reason Kushner met with Kislyak, then why would Kislyak urge him to meet with the head of a Russian bank?

President Donald Trump’s top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, on the firing line for his reported attempt to set up a “back-channel” with Russian Federation, has received support from USA ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley who was once a bitter critic of Donald Trump.

Kislyak, whose name has been embroiled in the U.S. media over his contacts with President Donald Trump’s team during the 2016 presidential campaign, said Moscow had patience to wait it out.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, on The Specialists on Fox News.

Kushner Companies did not immediately return calls for comment. It then left from Newark, New Jersey at 5:01 p.m. on December 14 and headed to Japan, where putin was scheduled to be on December 15 and 16. The news media had reported that Gorkov would join the Russian president there.

The Post could not confirm whether Gorkov was on the flight, but the plane’s previous flights closely mirror Gorkov’s publicly known travels in recent months, including his trip to St. Petersburg this week. “I would just say that Kushner’s attorney has said that Kushner has volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings, and he will do the same if he’s contacted and connected with any other inquiry”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. For example, he also started conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia that led to the President’s recent successful worldwide trip. “If he goes up and gives them instructions about how to think about this or that, that could be considered tampering”. Experts told The Post that the bank functions as an arm of the Kremlin and funded the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He’s not only a graduate of Russian FSB spy academy he’s also a recipient of Putin’s “service to the Fatherland” medal. Several of these communications were not initially disclosed.

VEB has a history of participating in Russian espionage and served as a cover for spying efforts a year ago in NY.

Buryakov’s staff was recorded talking about former Trump’s foreign policy advisor Carter Page as a possible recruit.

He has since been deported to Russian Federation, but throughout the episode, VEB Bank financed Buryakov’s legal fees.