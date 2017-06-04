Three men freed in Manchester terror probe

Salman Abedi, who was born in Britain to Libyan parents, is believed to have returned from a trip to Libya a few days before he carried out the attack.

We know that Abedi left the country on 15th April and arrived back on the 18th May and we now know from our enquiries that he purchased parts for the bomb after arriving back’.

Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England, which has reopened for the first time since the terror attack on the adjacent Manchester Arena Tuesday May 30, 2017. This has led us to the Banff Road area in Rusholme.

One of Manchester’s largest Muslim funeral providers has said it will not deal with the remains of suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Just five days later, he carried out the deadly attack, killing 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena and injuring dozens more, authorities say.

The latest development comes after counter-terrorism police revealed that Abedi may have acted alone – after buying most of the bomb components and building it by himself.

Three men arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack have been released without charge.

The public is being urged to help police piece together the Manchester bomber’s final movements as his cousins claimed he plotted “secretly to himself”.

Police still have almost 300 pieces of digital equipment, including phones, to examine as well as hundreds of witnesses to interview, according to Jackson. “The scale of the investigation is enormous”.

‘We have made a lot of progress in this with the use of CCTV and have received some really helpful calls from the public.

Officers were still trying to determine whether Abedi was part of a wider network, which could not be ruled out yet.

Jackson noted, “We also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from”. “There remain a number of things that concern us about his behavior prior to the attack and those of his associates which we need to get to the bottom of”, said Jackson.

He stressed the need to find a blue suitcase used by Abedi, seen in CCTV images released by police.

Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.