Ticket company pledge over Ariana Grande gig

This Sunday night 2FM are teaming up with the European Broadcasting Union and RTÉ to air Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert live from Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket ground. The Twitter page said they were still organising the ticketing process for that.

“Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made”, said Ticketmaster.

An eBay spokesperson said: “We don’t allow the sale of any type of ticket on eBay so these will be removed automatically”.

Others were pleased to get the opportunity to remember the 22 people who died in the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert last week.

“We’re working hard to get tickets direct to fans”.

In addition to Grande taking the stage, audiences can expect performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

She has since spent her time pulling together a huge line up of stars for a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the bombing of Manchester Arena.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support grieving families and victims of the attack, but it appears people are looking to cash in by selling tickets at inflated prices.

According to the Sun, eBay has confirmed it’s performing “manual sweeps” to take down the scalpers’ ticket listings as soon as they pop up on the site.

“Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed”.

The concert will take place Sunday, June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, June 1 at 10am.

But those websites are now making efforts to ensure that tickets are offered to the people who actually went to the original gig, rather than those who first purchased the tickets.