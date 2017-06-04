Tickets to Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Sell Out in Minutes

Ticketmaster also says there were “140,000 fans” hitting their website this morning, and “450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours”.

According to The Sun, the singer is now in “behind-the-scenes talks” to reunite with former bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen for a “very special reunion” at the benefit concert.

All proceeds from ticket sales are meant to go to survivors of the blast and the victims families – but while the 14,200 people who were at the concert were promised free entry, thousands of fake applications were lodged with Ticketmaster.

Twenty-two people died at the show.

Stars joining Grande on stage for the event include Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry.

But Ticketmaster has now revealed some “10,000 unscrupulous applications” have been made for free tickets.

The show will take place on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Ticketmaster said its staff worked through the night to make sure the complimentary passes went to the right people after thousands of applicants falsely claimed they were there.

Tickets went on sale Thursday.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend and tickets sold out in under 20 minutes.

Some tickets for the benefit concert have appeared on eBay – but the company has told the BBC it is attempting to remove listings as soon as they appear. Sadly 10,000 heartless people tried to blag tickets as well.

Some Twitter users were bummed not to get tickets to the show.

An eBay spokesperson said: “We don’t allow the sale of any type of ticket on eBay so these will be removed automatically”.

The BBC One and BBC radio coverage will be broadcast from 18.55 – 22.00, and also simulcast on Capital Radio Networks. Fans are being asked not to bring any bags to the show so the security process won’t be delayed, the BBC reported.