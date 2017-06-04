Tiger Woods arrested for drunken driving

Longtime Nike collaborator and golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday in Jupiter, Fla. for allegedly driving under the influence, according to public jail records.

A mugshot released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows a haggard-looking, unshaven Woods staring vacantly at the camera with ruffled hair.

The New York Post reports that Woods was booked at the Palm Springs County Jail around 3 a.m. and released at 11 a.m. He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn that lasted two years.

The 14-time major champion and victor of 79 PGA Tour titles has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on February 3 after an opening-round 73. He recently had a fourth surgery on his back but is still determined to get back to competing and has ruled out retiring from the sport.

Woods, whose current sponsors include Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy was ranked 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in 2016, with total earnings of $45.3 million, despite missing much of the year recovering from back surgery.

“‘I said, ‘Why’s that?’, and he said ‘He’s in too much pain”. “We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I haven’t felt this good in years”, Woods wrote.

“It’s nerve pain”, Nicklaus said.

Woods took a break from professional golf and later apologized for having extramarital affairs and for letting down both his fans and his family.

“Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me”, he wrote. In 2009, after a fight with then-wife Elin Nordegren, Woods drove into a tree under the influence of Ambien.