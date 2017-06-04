Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

These revelations are the latest scandal to emerge in Woods’ career and it appears increasingly unlikely that he will ever return to top level golf.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

The former world number one has not won a major championship in almost a decade.

He was arrested in the town of Jupiter at around 03:00 local time, media reports say.

December 2002 – Woods has surgery to remove fluid inside and outside his ACL in his left knee, and to remove benign cysts.

This is not Woods’ first high-profile mishap.

Tiger Woods’ booking photo for his DUI arrest.

“I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months”. A week later, he has reconstructive surgery on his left knee to fix the ACL and is out for eight months.

Tiger Woods, 41, can’t seem to catch a break lately on the golf course or in life.

Smith added that Woods’s quest to improve his image after the affairs seemed more important to him than winning. Revelations of multiple marital infidelities caused his wife, Elin Nordegren, to file for divorce in 2010. The PGA Tour told CNN it would not comment on the arrest.

Woods has not won an event in general since the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational. He underwent fusion surgery in April, his fourth back surgery. Woods posted in a blog that his back was better after the surgery. He makes 24 birdies but finishes 15th out of 18 players.

He has not taken part in a tournament since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.