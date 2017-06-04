Tiger Woods ‘asleep at the wheel’ of stopped auto before arrest

Although Tiger Woods is safe, we did find out that he had been arrested for a DUI in Florida around 3:00 a.m on Monday morning.

Woods, who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was released from jail on his own recognizance and is due in court on July 5, records show.

Golf legend Tiger Woods, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of driving under the influence, was found by his arresting officer asleep at the wheel, according to cops. Woods was also reportedly “as cooperative as possible” and took a breath and urine test. “There was also minor damage to the front driver’s side bumper and rear bumper, and the passenger rear tail light appeared to be out”.

According to the reports, Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver’s license, open his window and tie his shoes. Woods said later in a written statement that prescribed medications contributed to the arrest.

He was administered a Breathalyzer test and his alcohol level was recorded at 0. Police impounded his vehicle. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. Nicklaus on Tuesday admitted golf missed out on the potential of Woods making history. “I think he’s a good person, and it’s kind of sad”. He then changed his story and said he didn’t know where he was, according to the police report. “He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I’ll be one of them”.

Woods told police he had taken medications including Soloxex, Vicodin, Torix and Vioxx. He had a fourth back surgery on April 20, and just five days ago reported on his website that the fusion surgery brought instant relief from pain and that he “hasn’t felt better in years”.

It can cause drowsiness and ‘impair mental and physical abilities required for potentially hazardous tasks, such as driving, the US Food and Drug Administration has warned.

On Monday, authorities found him sleeping at the wheel of his vehicle and had to wake him. I don’t know what’s going to happen [now]. He was in his 2015 Mercedes Benz when Jupiter, Florida police found him by himself with his seat belt on. The motor was running and the right blinker was flashing.