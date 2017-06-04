Tiger Woods Reportly Arrested In Florida

Woods will be charged with driving under the influence in the state of Florida.

The golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show, the BBC reported. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse, Woods wrote on his website.

“I want the public to now that alcohol was not involved”. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications, ‘ he said. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much.

Early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It unclear at this time what the the 41-year-old 14-time major champion and 79 PGA Tour title victor was under the influence of at the time of the arrest. But it was a turning point in my life.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again“, he said.

Ironically, Woods, who underwent his fourth back surgery last month, had just last week sounded more positive than he had in recent times, saying that he felt better than he had in years.

This isn’t the first time Tiger has had trouble with the police.

He assured his fans that he plans to return to competitive golf but said, “There’s no hurry”.

A witness, who wasn’t identified in the report, told the trooper he had been drinking alcohol earlier.

Details have not yet surfaced on whether the DUI was for drugs or alcohol use, or if there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

Woods was pulled over at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

In 2009, Woods was involved in a high-profile divorce after he was injured in a minor vehicle accident in his driveway during an altercation with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, due to infidelities he publicly admitted to.

