Tiger Woods Says Medication, Not Alcohol, Behind DUI Charge

– Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Monday, blamed the incident on an adverse reaction to prescribed medications.

The police record lists the charge as Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Woods did not say in his statement where he had been or what he was doing at that hour.

Smith did not let the news distract her from the task at hand however, as she then went about purchasing $5,000 worth of clothes before exiting the store. According to the station’s report, Woods was released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50 a.m.

Smith live in Dallas with her son Isiah, 7, whose father is retired National Football League safety Gerald Sensabaugh. He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn that lasted two years.

“I saw the news, I only feel compassion for the guy”. Woods underwent his fourth back surgery in April, a spinal fusion procedure.

Woods said an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine – not alcohol – was the reason for his arrest.

He also says he understands the severity of what he did and takes full responsibility. “I think he’s a good person, and it’s kind of sad”, Rist said. “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”, he said. “I’ve been there myself”.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again“, he said. Eastern time on Monday morning.

Woods, who’s designing a course at Johnny Morris’ Big Cedar Lodge, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday morning.

That lead to his automatic arrest under Florida law, and the suspension of his license. He smelled of booze at the time, police said, according to TMZ.

On Thanksgiving weekend of 2009, he crashed his vehicle after a domestic dispute with his then wife, Elin.