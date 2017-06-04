Tillerson reportedly declines to host annual Ramadan event

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has declined to host a Ramazan reception, apparently breaking a almost two-decade long bipartisan tradition.

In the past, secretaries of state have either hosted an iftar dinner to break the fast at the end of the day or a reception to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the month.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that the department is “still exploring possible options for observance of Eid al-Fitr”. “United States ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities, which are held annually at missions around the world”, the unnamed official said. In a meeting with more than 50 Muslim leaders, Trump portrayed the battle against terrorist groups as a “battle between good and evil”, and urged Muslim-majority countries to redouble their own counter-terrorism efforts.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright started the tradition 18 years ago of America’s top diplomat hosting a public event for Ramadan.

Ramadan is not just the month of fasting, and fasting is not only about denying the body food and water.

The Sun rises and sets at different times around the world so many people use applications, including time calculators, electronic reminders, and printed calendars, to remind them of when the Ramadan fast starts (when the Sun rises) and pauses (when the Sun sets) in their time zone.

According to the report, the event was billed as an opportunity to “highlight State Department initiatives and the importance of Muslim engagement”. Prayers were held in mosques across the United States.

“During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace”, said Trump, whose revised travel ban on half a dozen Muslim-majority countries was once again rejected by a U.S. court this week on grounds of religious discrimination. In 2014, then-secretary of state John Kerry hosted the first ever celebration at the State Department marking Diwali, the Hindu festival. In 2014, Kerry hosted a reception for Eid al-Adha.