Tillerson says U.S. will continue efforts to reduce emissions

The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

Referring to “the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said that the European Union and China had “demonstrated solidarity with future generations and responsibility for the whole planet” by reaffirming their climate change commitment.

In what could herald a tilt away from trans-Atlantic ties, European and Chinese officials joined to affirm their commitment to the Paris agreement, widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal. “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”.

“It was a policy decision and I think it’s important that everyone recognize the United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”, Tillerson told reporters at the State Department.

“IBM believes we can make a constructive contribution by having a direct dialogue with the administration – as we do with governments around the world”, a company spokeswoman said.

This all illustrates the key point – as far as the climate is concerned, what matters is not what Trump says or does, but how the rest of America and the rest of the world responds, both politically and practically. The deal benefits US manufacturing, and encourages investment in new technologies and opportunities, 30 leaders said in a public letter earlier this month.

The EPA head also emphasized that “it was a failed deal to begin with”.

“Am departing presidential councils”, Tusk tweeted Thursday.

Several Democrats on the state and local level have pledged to continue their climate work even without Trump and the federal government on board, including the governors of Washington, California and NY, who said on Thursday they would create a coalition to pursue the goals of the Paris deal.

“The decision is based on last century’s economics and will turn the United States into last century’s economy”, Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources Institute (WRI) think-tank, predicted.

“If we can grow our economy, we’re going to consume more and more products”, he said. “I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States…”

The issue could resurface later this month when, according to an administration spokesman, the White House plans to hold a June 19 meeting with technology leaders.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, however, said on television the withdrawal would help keep USA energy markets competitive, allowing for a potential for coal.

“If you really cared about that piece, and you’re one of these CEOs crowing today, then you would say ‘let’s get a better deal, ‘” she said in the interview on Friday, adding that Trump had said he was open to future negotiations.

Mr Trump’s vision may not extend to the long term, but it is unlikely that his divided country will back him in letting the world down. You said you haven’t had a chance to have that discussion with him.