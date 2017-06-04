Tillerson says US will continue efforts to reduce emissions

What is striking about the reaction to the Trump decision is how many business leaders are talking about the economic opportunity that worldwide climate action brings, opportunities that USA could well miss out on.

President Donald Trump left the Paris climate accords Thursday, joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations outside of the pact meant to curb climate change.

The European Union said it was increasing efforts with China, the world’s biggest polluter, to galvanise global efforts to implement the deal while India vowed to stick to the pact regardless of the United States.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a pact among almost 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to fight climate change. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables. According to the statement via LinkedIn, Microsoft has been a headstrong supporter to the Paris Agreement since its initiation in 2015.

Obama signed on to the Paris deal by executive decree – not with Senate approval – and Trump is thus perfectly within his rights to rescind US participation in the same way.

Environmental activists upset at President Donald Trump’s exit from the Paris climate accord will protest the controversial withdrawal Friday afternoon.

“It’s something I think we can be proud of and that was done in the absence of the Paris agreement“, said Tillerson, the former chief executive of energy company ExxonMobil.

Bloomberg’s plan calls for his foundation to work with other groups, from governments to philanthropies, that want to support the U.N.’s climate change agency.

To take advantage of the opportunities, and to do the right thing for our future, everyday people need to keep the pressure up to make sure the next prime minister, and all heads of state, show a united front for the Paris Agreement.

Pruitt also pushed back on critics calling him a “climate denier”. “I would say that there are climate exaggerators”, he said. “I’ve answered the question a couple times“.

Even Trump’s voter base largely supports Paris. “Trump can either be part of that change or he can get out of the way, but he cannot stop it”.

EPA Director Scott Pruitt said Friday that he and the president never discussed what his views were on whether climate change is real. Stephanopoulos asked Conway, a reference Trump’s repeated insistence that global warming is not scientifically proven despite reams of research that says otherwise. At the tme, he could not provide an answer.