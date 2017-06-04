Tillerson says USA will continue efforts to reduce emissions

The historic 2015 agreement signed by 195 countries and ratified by 147 aims to reduce carbon emissions and contain global warming.

In his first public comments on President Donald Trump’s move, Tillerson called it a policy decision by the president.

Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, had advocated keeping the United States in the deal so it could keep a position at the global bargaining table over how to address climate change.

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States of America will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but will begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction”. “I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it in perspective”.

Christiana Figueres called Donald Trump’s fanfare over withdrawing the U.S. from the agreement “a vacuous political melodrama”. “We will continue to take action”. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

During his speech from the White House Rose Garden, Trump mentioned he had been “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

Making his announcement, the President said the USA would be out of the Paris accord “as of today”.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

“Even without a federal partner that would help to expedite the process and be able to revolutionize the delivery of the products and the research that would be necessary here in our own country, we’ll try to do what we can as a network of cities throughout this country to be able to make sure that that promise will still have the economic benefit that the Paris Agreement had the potential for”, Peduto said.

He said the deal would have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Every country that has signed has the right to do so, she said.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

Bloomberg has been associated with both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“The President’s denial of global warming is getting a cold reception from America’s cities”.

Regarding Trump’s Pittsburgh’s name-drop, Pence said the Administration is proud to have carried Pennsylvania in the election.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who Forbes estimates has amassed a $50 billion fortune, said on Twitter the world “can’t wait for governments to act on climate change”.

Germany’s environment minister, Barbara Hendricks, told reporters in Berlin that other countries will fill the leadership vacuum but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit. “Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement”.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said.

The US now falls into the same category of Syria and Nicaragua, the only other two countries not in the Paris accord.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s worldwide climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015”.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

The 2016 study also emphasized that tacking climate change and global warming needed much more. The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and auto rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

“The world can not wait - and neither will we”. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Clean Energy initiative, for example, has helped fund efforts to take coal-fired power plants offline.