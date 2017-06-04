Captains of industry, corporations and business groups distanced themselves from the White House on Thursday, as many expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

There are several lines of thought, including one that says that it’s better that the United States pull out entirely, rather than stay in and give mere lip service to the agreement (while the Trump Administration does everything it can to undermine it and drop the financial aid that had been promised).

China and the U.S. are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed.

Trump said America was “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens costing millions of USA jobs and billions of dollars.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

“We could have lived with a modified Paris Climate Agreement”, said Lignite Energy Council President Jason Bohrer, who indicated the country’s removal from the agreement reduces the risk that a future president may use the agreement as an excuse to clamp down on carbon dioxide emissions again.

He called for the president to revise the pledge, end monetary contributions to the Green Climate Fund and use the country’s position in the agreement to push for initiatives that would protect US manufacturing and fossil fuels.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Mr Hamilton said.

The world’s leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters, he alleged.

The decision has no direct impact on key USA regulations on power plants and auto rules aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are under review by Trump.

Among the scientific community, Britain’s prestigious Royal Society said Trump’s decision would hamper USA innovation in cleaner technology. “But the bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States”, he said.

China, he said, will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants. We’re supposed to get rid of ours.

According to the US President, in short, the agreement doesn’t eliminate coal jobs. It just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States, and ships them to foreign countries.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more – and they won’t be”, he said. They went wild. They were so happy.

“United States innovation and business leadership have been key drivers to lowering our carbon emissions over the last 20 years, and we should continue to have an influential seat at the table as the rest of the world addresses these issues”, said Stefanik, of Willsboro, a member of the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.