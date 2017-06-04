‘Time to bring Jared Kushner home. In handcuffs.’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk to the White House from Marine One after their nine-day tour to the Middle East and Europe.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up secret and secure communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a December 2016 meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Kushner, 36, a real estate developer with no previous government experience, had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former USA officials have told Reuters.

Despite some news reports while he was gone that aides have tried to limit Mr. Trump’s time on social media, @realDonaldTrump was doing more than just highlighting White House talking points, as he issued a series of tweets on Sunday morning and later in the evevning.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists.

The President, who significantly curtailed his presence on Twitter during his first global tour – which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, The Vatican, Brussels and Sicily – could certainly be irritated at the revelations regarding Kushner published by The Washington Post last Friday in an article citing “US.officials briefed on intelligence reports”.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

Mr McMaster noted that the so-called “backchannelling” was normal.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, while not confirming the Kushner report, told Fox News on Sunday, “I think that any channel of communication back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”.

Mr Kelly told Fox News Sunday there was nothing wrong with the Trump transition team trying to build relationships with the Russians as they prepared to take over the White House.

– Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, spoke exclusively to ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on “This Week” Sunday about his concerns with Kusher, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor.

Kushner’s apparent interest in establishing a secret channel with Moscow, rather than relying on United States government systems, has added to the intrigue surrounding the Trump administration’s relationship with Russian Federation, said the Post. “If not then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”. “Kushner’s security clearance should be suspended until the FBI’s findings are complete”.

Mr Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators a year ago as they began scrutinising former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, two sources told Reuters.

Before departing Italy for the U.S., White House officials refused to address the reports about Kushner. Plus, the obvious question arises about who exactly Kushner wanted to hide his communications from, considering he asked the Russians to establish the backchannel and not his own government.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press“, said he would not confirm the stories about Kushner’s conversations, but added that he was “very concerned” about reports of the Trump administration approaching Russian Federation “from a theoretical standpoint”.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper took a darker view of contacts with representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said. “They are not our friends”.