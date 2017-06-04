Timeline: How events unfolded in London’s latest attack

Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London.

One woman, who was in Black and Blue restaurant, said: “We just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”. And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“Obviously a very high priority for us is to identify them, work out who they are, where they’ve came from, what is behind this”, she said.

But even with campaigning suspended, May made a strongly-worded – and inevitably political – statement in front of her 10 Downing St. office, arguing that “things need to change” in the fight against global terrorism.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

It is at this point that armed officers confronted the three male suspects, who were shot and killed in Borough Market.

Accounts emerged of people trying to barricade themselves in a pub while others tried throwing tables and other objects to fend off the attackers.

There was a huge amount of police activity at a modern apartment block on King Road in Barking, where shocked residents claimed to recognise one of the dead London Bridge terrorists.

The recent attack in London should serve as a “wake-up call” for the global community to start taking an “honest and responsible” approach to terrorism and root out the “financial and ideological sources of violence”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

The U.S. State Department said the United States condemns the attacks.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home. She added that in the real world “there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. “We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter called the attacks “shocking & anguishing” and said his thoughts are with the families of those killed and prayers for the injured. The attack in London’s Borough Market and London Bridge area took place shortly after 10pm local time.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

“Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time”. Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”.

6 a.m.: London Ambulance Service reports that six people died at the scene, and at least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals overnight. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says some of those injured in the attacks on the city are in “critical” condition. “Started shift taking photos with children playing on the South Bank”.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital “the public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges”.

An Australian and four French nationals were among those hospitalized, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded. Pope Francis invited thousands of pilgrims who attended mass in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday to pray for the victims of the London attack.