Timeline of how events unfolded in London’s latest attack

Fielding said it’s hard to say whether the London Bridge attack and its aftermath will sway voters.

The attack lasted about eight minutes, police said, but seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized.

But amid them, one man carries his pint – and appears to be carefully making sure he doesn’t spill any as he escapes from danger. “Yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”, she said.

“Also, our thoughts go out to colleagues at the Metropolitan Police and other emergency services who have worked throughout the night and into this morning in extremely challenging circumstances”.

“In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market.

Witnesses said the attackers stabbed people in the street and in pubs and restaurants in Borough Market.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

The Metropolitan Police says armed officers have been sent to the scenes and shots were fired. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. “The advice to the public is to remain vigilant but carry on with their lives”.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

Grande, who will headline a benefit concert in Manchester later Sunday alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London”.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change. “We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured”, Modi tweeted.