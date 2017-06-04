Today’s decision day for moving Israeli Embassy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Thursday to keep the U.S. embassy for Israel in Tel Aviv rather than moving it to Jerusalem was “a wise decision”.

Trump issued a six-month waiver signed by successive USA presidents since 1995, that blocks the Jerusalem Embassy Act – approved by Congress then – and that requires the American Embassy to move from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

“The question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

Some Israeli opposition parties were even supportive of the decision to wait on the embassy, saying that a provocative move like that would’ve pushed more worldwide recognition for the Palestinians outside of the peace process, and that the government should make advancing the peace process a priority if they want embassies in their capital city.

The White House also said that President Trump made the decision to “maximise the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians”.

They hope to make East Jerusalem the capital of their future state, and have broad support from the global community.

Foreign countries now have their embassies in the Israeli commercial capital Tel Aviv because they do not recognise Israel’s unilateral claim of control over all of Jerusalem.

“[Trump] has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy”, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

For his part, Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, welcomed the move, saying: “Trump’s decision not to move the embassy is a positive step that would enhance the chances to achieve peace”.

Trump’s pick of David Friedman for US Ambassador to Israel has also raised concerns among Palestinians and rights groups, as the former bankruptcy lawyer has been vocal in his support for Israeli settlements – which has included direct financial assistance to the illegal Beit El settlement in the central West Bank – and his unflinching support for the Israeli government.

“We are ready to to start the consultation process with the USA administration”, Zomlot said. “We are committed to working with President Trump and his administration to reach a peaceful, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue”.

“This decision is a reflection of the United States administration’s keenness to make peace and build bridges of trust with partners especially after the successful Riyadh Summit and the meeting between President Mahmoud Abbas and Trump”.

It claims all of Jerusalem as its united capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern half of the city as the capital of their future state.

On the issue of Palestine, Trump has remained largely elusive, saying in February that when it came to a solution for the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict he could “live with either” a one- or two-state solution, in a significant departure from the US’ publicly held position in favor of a two-state solution to the conflict.