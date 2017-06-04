Tom Watson: Tories ‘viciously’ attacking Corbyn to avoid exposing Theresa May’s weakness

He concludes his beliefs with, “In my opinion we need a Labour government to give young people a hope, a chance for their future and I genuinely believe that Corbyn is the man to do it… it’s a Corbyn ting, not a Tory ting”. Mr Corbyn described the event as “poignant”.

At one point a heckler yelled, “You’ve clearly failed”.

Mrs May faced questions on controversial social plans, cuts to the police and health spending in England, and was challenged over whether her boasting about being called a “bloody hard woman” risked returning the Tories to the “nasty party” image which she fought against in the past.

On who will keep the United Kingdom safe from terrorism, voters back Theresa May over Mr Corbyn by a huge 42%-16% margin, while she has a 26-point lead (42%-16%) over who is the best leader to oversee Brexit negotiations.

A source close to Mr Corbyn told the Telegraph that he had been attending commemorations at the meeting for those killed in the bombing of the Palestine Liberation Organisation by the Israeli military.

Jeremy Corbyn breezed through his biggest test of the election campaign so far with a calm performance that reflected his new friend “Monsieur Zen”.

Returning to campaign trail after the Manchester bombing and her attendance at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits, the Prime Minister said the choice on June 8 came down to who voters wanted to represent Britain around the negotiating table in Brussels – her or Jeremy Corbyn.

Paxman challenged Corbyn’s refusal to denounce the Irish Republican Army and his having met with Hamas officials and suggested the Labour leader would seek to abolish the monarchy if his party triumphed.

May said that while she was at the summit rallying support for the fight against terrorism, “Jeremy Corbyn has said that terror attacks in Britain are our own fault, and he has said that just a few days after one of the worst terror attacks” in the country’s history.

The Labour leader said he had been seeking a “dialogue” in the 1970s and 1980s and that he had marked a minute’s silence “for everyone who died in Northern Ireland”.

Before that though, in the section when audience members posed the political leaders questions, May was asked by a midwife how she and the Conservative party “justify the chronic under funding of the NHS”.

“You don’t address these problems by ignoring them”.

He refused to be drawn on immigration levels after Brexit although he said it would “probably” be no higher than at present.

Mr Corbyn defended his description of the Palestinian group Hamas as “friends” and his comment that the killing of Osama bin Laden by USA special forces had been a “tragedy”.

“I am not going to stand here and put a figure”. While an upset in all these areas may not change who is Prime Minister on 9 June, it would be enough to significantly impact how easy the Government finds it to get their policies through.

She retorted: “I think, Jeremy, you will find that what the people in Brussels look at is the record I had of negotiating with them in Brussels and delivering for this country on a number of issues on justice and home affairs which people said we were never going to get, and I got those negotiations”.

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson claimed the programme showed that Mrs May “doesn’t have the answers on the most basic questions”.