Tomas Nosek: Tomas Nosek scores 2G in Game 1 of Calder Cup

Ben Street scored 7:02 into the second overtime to give Grand Rapids a 6-5 win against Syracuse in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday.

Street scored his second goal of the game after the Crunch failed to clear the zone and Street found himself with the puck in the slot.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored at 13:36 of the third period for the Griffins, but Michael Bournival scored at 15:15 of the period to tie the game, 5-5.

Goaltender Jared Coreau turned away 22 of the 24 shots he faced, and continue his run of impressive play in between the pipes for Grand Rapids.

Street beat goalie Mike McKenna high corner, giving Grand Rapids the victory.

Playing on home ice at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday, the Griffins won 6-5 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Martin Frk opened the scoring for the Griffins with the man-advantage 5:27 into the first period, but Gourde scored on a 2-on-1 to even the score a little more than five minutes later.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at Syracuse.

Mitch Callahan drove to the net, was stopped by McKenna, but Svechnikov was following behind and jammed the rebound into the net.