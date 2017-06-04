Too much tolerance of extremism in UK: Theresa May

As it did after the events in Westminster and Manchester, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) issued a statement that strongly condemned Saturday’s attack.

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Forty-eight people were also injured.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside. She refused to comment on the identity of the assailants.

Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions. The stabbers were wearing fake explosive vests, police also said. The officer suffered wounds to the head, face and leg. She said she believed the van was traveling at about 50 miles an hour.

Said Mohammed, 52, said: “I saw him quite a lot.

He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she told the BBC.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Theresa May said in a statement.

Ms May, who is facing a general election later this week, said during her address that “things can not continue as they are”, and that soft attitudes towards extremism, as well as online radicalisation, had paved the way for this type of incident.

“But it is time to say “enough is enough”, she added.

“All of us at BTP wish him a swift recovery, and I know he will be touched by the hundreds of messages of support from across the United Kingdom and the world”.

“We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

Following the atrocity, Sadiq Khan said he was “grieving” for the victims and said the terrorists “would not win”.

London’s Metropolitan Police have not issued a report, saying only that an “incident” occurred on the bridge.

May confirmed that 48 people were being treated in hospitals across London any many had life-threatening injuries. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesman for the force said they were aware of the reports regarding a crossfire shooting and are looking into them.

President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of early morning tweets in the wake of the London attacks – criticizing the city’s mayor and bemoaning what he says is political correctness when it comes to national security.

“Did you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

The first was the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring the repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Neighbours believe that one of the men shot dead by police yesterday had lived at the building, called Elizabeth Fry Apartments, for at least the last three years with his wife and young son.