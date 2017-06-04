Top American executives slam Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Paris accord

US Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, “the president is committed to renegotiating the deal but a deal that’s fair for us”.

“As a Governor, I always worked to balance economic growth and environmental protection”.

Other European leaders issued more explicit appeals to the U.S. government not to abandon worldwide measures against climate change.

China’s pledged to “peak” greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Schellnhuber doubts that other countries will follow the USA out of the accord. And if we can, that s great. “We are getting out”, Trump said.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges, but America’s allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences. Now that the president has announced his decision to “put America first”, many of those same world leaders are condemning the decision. Trump repeatedly complains about what China will be allowed to do while ignoring completely the leadership role that China is assuming in moving to clean energy. Though the pledges under Paris still would allow for a unsafe increase in warming above pre-industrial levels, USA participation would have brought more credibility to the process and leverage to the enforcement measures.

But the advancement of cheap green energy has been so rapid that the United States could potentially reach the Paris climate target in spite of Trump’s withdrawal. German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Under the Paris agreement, nations agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperature rises to “well below 2 degrees” compared to pre-industrial levels.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and Chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, urged Mr Trump to reconsider his “short-sighted” decision.

A statement from MIT said: “The relevant MIT researchers believe that the Paris agreement is an unprecedented and vital effort by almost 200 countries to respond to the urgent threat of global climate change”. Business investors seemed pleased, with stock prices, already up for the day, bumping higher as he spoke. “And they won’t be”, Trump added as he tapped into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year.

Both Bannon and Miller are seen as key architects of Trump’s “America First” agenda, which is aimed at ensuring US interests are taken into account over a globalist view.

Commending Trump for “fulfilling his commitment to the American people”, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that the “raw deal for America” would have “driven up the cost of energy, hitting middle-class and low-income Americans the hardest”.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay in the pact. “But there is an incredible momentum towards solutions to the climate crisis – new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the US will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement”.

But there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal, leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final, according to the official, who insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.