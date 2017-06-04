Top seed Angelique Kerber beaten

World tennis number one Angelique Kerber’s nightmare season hit a new low on Sunday when she was dumped out of the French Open 6-2 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

Venus Williams, a straight-sets victor Sunday, made her 20th appearance at the French Open, the most by any woman in the Open era.

The German became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open since the sport turned professional in 1968 – and the disparity between the players in her Russian opponent’s favour was as wide as the scoreline suggests. Hope was pinned on the grand slam tournament she had won before, with Kvitova trying to get ready for grass season, at best.

“At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn’t give it to me – I had to win it”.

“Right now I think that I have to find myself again and just try to (forget) the clay court season as soon as possible and then reset and (start) from the grass courts again”, Kerber told reporters, referring to the grass-court swing that starts in two weeks.

Kvitova demonstrated the resolve that made her the grand slam champion she is. Leading 5-2 into her service, Makarova sealed the victory with a powerful forehand to deny Kerber’s quest for the Suzanne Lenglen trophy. She underwent over three hours of surgery to fix tendons and nerves in her fingers and was told not to put weight on her left hand for three months.

Although maybe not, considering how Kerber has fared lately.

“Last year it was a completely different year”.

Serena Williams, who briefly occupied the top berth – even after she had announced her pregnancy sabbatical – could be found at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, and there may be a chance she will visit Roland Garros, or at least Paris, as she has an apartment here.

During her on-court interview, Kvitova addressed Novak, her family and others in her guest box, saying: “Thank you for everything you helped me through (in) this hard time”.

Kerber’s strokes were off against Makarova, who has reached two major semifinals but never been past the fourth round in Paris. Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Julia Boserup, of the U.S, in their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Paris.

Kerber had only four winners and 12 unforced errors in the first set and didn’t even earn a break point until the last game, which Makarova won, anyway. Makarova then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Kerber showed some signs of getting into the match, smacking a cross-court forehand passing victor, leaning forward and yelling as she took a game to get within 3-1. But that was about it.

In 2014, on the morning after her second Wimbledon victory, Kvitova’s former coach David Kotyza had spelled out the word “Pojd” with toilet paper in the garden of the house the entire team was staying in.

The two-time Wimbledon champion won 6-3, 6-2 against Boserup in a match which lasted around an hour and 13 minutes, reports Efe.

“The belief and the mind, the heart, it’s really important”, Kvitova said afterward.

After the attack, Kvitova needed surgery on her left hand, which she uses to hold her racket, and was undecided until late last week whether she would attempt to play in the French Open.

Only in recent days did Kvitova decide to enter the French Open. “Winning matches”, she said before the loss.