Tories accused of spreading ‘fake news’ attack ads about Labour

‘People within the Labour party leadership are in no doubt about the concerns of the Jewish community, ‘ he said.

“Investors are still assuming an outright Tory triumph”. However, opinion polls in Britain have had a relatively poor track record recently, raising expectations that this election could again spring a surprise. Labour has said it would tear up May’s Brexit negotiating priorities, instead focusing the talks on retaining the benefits of the EU single market and customs union.

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.

If we grant the Conservatives the overwhelming majority they’ve been promised, we run the risk of Theresa May force-feeding her idea of a good withdrawal plan to the electorate, with no way of holding her to account.

Increased turnout among young voters and previous non-voters is thought to be crucial to Labour’s chances of limiting Tory gains or even forcing a hung parliament in this election, which seemed unthinkable a month ago.

“He doesn’t seem like other politicians where it’s just full of fluff and constant regurgitation of slogans; he seems to actually mean what he says”. It was dubbed the “dementia tax” because it would particularly affect old people with dementia living at home for many years, as opposed to people with conditions resulting more swiftly in death, such as cancer.

Conservative or Labour – the trusted circle of big players urged on air has been strikingly small. But this problem transcends our withdrawal negotiations- May and her government have to be scrutinised in all aspects of their governance, and this simply can not be done if the official opposition is quite literally annihilated at the polls.

Theresa May’s rationale behind calling a snap election was to get a strong mandate from the British people to negotiate in Brussels on their behalf.

Should May’s parliamentary majority be reduced and should she find that the Conservative Party’s backbenches become increasingly peopled by Eurosceptic members, far from being strengthened, her Brexit negotiating position in Europe would be meaningfully weakened.

Labour’s share of the vote increased six points to 40 per cent, according to the poll which was published by the London Evening Standard newspaper.

Elector volatility is so high this year that one in five voters is “extremely likely to change” their vote, the source says. It’s highly unlikely all the Leave voters wanted the clean break with Europe Theresa May is now willing to pursue. Ignoring nearly half of the electorate during those negotiations won’t make that any easier.

Privately, high-ranking Whitehall officials, too, want more collective cabinet government and more of a role for the government’s policy machine.

The Conservatives formed a coalition in 2010 with the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats as junior partner.

If they had to come up with a common strategy for Brexit, neither side is likely to do things exactly as they’d want. Worse yet, much of her electoral rhetoric might preclude any real concessions from her European counterparts. What you see is what you get and what you get is a no-nonsense premier ready to up-roll their sleeves and get down to the hard work of confronting the large and difficult problems the country faces.

The dominant view is still that this is a moot point as just about everyone still expects the Conservatives to win an absolute majority. They believe it is normal, between elections when there is nothing at stake, for polls to show wide gaps between the parties.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s US$2.5 trillion ($3.5t) economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance.