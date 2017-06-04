Tories send mixed message on income tax

Mr Corbyn said: “When Labour talks about job creation, we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on and which give people a sense of pride and objective”.

“The dementia tax is itself unfair but what’s made matters even worse is the way Theresa May announced a cap and then failed to say how much it would be”. “We will bear down on taxation and we have absolutely no plans to raise income tax”, he said.

“If we did use it, millions are going to die”.

The constituency had a high percentage (22.9%) of UKIP voters in the 2015 General Election, but polls suggest that they will win only 8% of votes in the upcoming election, with the Tories hoping that a majority of these votes will be won over by the party to help them take the seat.

The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed further to six percentage points ahead of Thursday’s national election, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper.

The decline in support for the Conservatives coincided with a surprise announcement by May last month that she would make elderly people pay more for their social care, despite concerns that it could undermine support among ageing, wealthy homeowners – a core source of Conservative vote.

Waving a hard copy about, the Labour leader said it a “serious and realistic document” that addressed the issues that many people faced.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

The prime minister wanted a commanding wing ahead of entering Brexit negotiations with the EU. The Labour Party’s chances, much to everyone’s disbelief, are greater than they have been in years when it comes to taking full power of the nation.

However, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in a ComRes poll since she became prime minister last July.

Support for the Conservatives now stands at 43 percent, down two percentage points from a week ago, while Labour rose two points to 37 percent.

“The most likely outcome here is a Tory (Conservative) victory, but a Tory victory no longer certain of an increased majority”, she said.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said voting Conservative was “the only way” people could be sure income tax would not be hiked.

Doubts about Hammond’s future have mounted since he had to reverse plans to raise payroll taxes for self-employed workers just days after presenting his first annual budget in March, while Rudd has played a highly visible role in the election.

Angry voters rounded on British Prime Minister Theresa May in a live television grilling on Friday, just six days before the general election and at the end of a tough week for her campaign.

However according to another poll, the prime minister appears set to fall short of a majority.