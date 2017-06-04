Tornado Touches Down Near Three Hills, Alberta

A tornado briefly touched down at around 5pm on Friday, June 2, in the town of Three Hills, Alberta.

Environment Canada says it received a report of a tornado north of Three Hills at 5 p.m. local time and it is calling the severe weather a potentially life-threatening situation.

Resident Dodi Brauen was watching the storm clouds from her front porch when the tornado started to take shape. Other communities in the tornado’s path included Morrin and Rowley.

Trina Luoma said she was unloading groceries on a farm more than a kilometre north of Three Hills when she noticed a funnel cloud.

Environment Canada, the government agency tasked with sending out weather alerts, said the tornado was produced by a thunderstorm, CTV reported.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton as well as areas west and south-west of the Capital Region at 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the tornado was classified as an EF0, the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which categorizes tornadoes based primarily on the damage they do.

While intense weather isn’t unheard of in the area, photographer Jason Ewert told Postmedia it was the first time he’d seen a tornado so close to town.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before”, she said.

Don Wolff, a resident of Three Hills, described the twister to CTV as “a big funnel with a lot of dirt and what seemed like farm fields stuff going up into the heavens”.

As of Friday evening, no injuries were reported from the tornado.