Trade Association: NC Energy Companies Unlikely To Stop Investing In Renewables

According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. They recognize that clean, renewable energy helps reduce their dependence on foreign sources of energy and that it creates huge numbers of new, good-paying jobs. Even oil companies like Exxon Mobil wanted the United States to stay in the deal.

As the USA market shifts to one that integrates and elevates everyday use of renewable energy, common sense and practical policymaking must always come first. These types of projects are popping up all across the United States as disenfranchised coal workers look for jobs – and renewable energy job growth keeps advancing forward. Today many traditional energy companies have embraced renewables as key to their portfolios.

That’s one reason that hundreds of business leaders from across the country, including Chevron and ExxonMobil have urged the Trump administration not to abandon the Paris Climate Accord, nor the commitments to expand the renewable energy sector that come with it. In the current 2018 budget plan, Trump proposes to slash funding to the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) by 93%.

However, some Republicans say the Paris agreement would be a job killer in the U.S. For instance, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky claims the deal would cost 6.5 million U.S.jobs by the year 2040. But investors appear to have lost confidence that Trump’s policies can increase revenue for companies suffering from a glut in supply of natural gas or a drop in coal production that demonstrates low demand. Daniels said. “A lot of people still see the long-term trend as trying to reduce carbon emissions”.

First and probably most importantly, China and India can continue to wind down their use of coal to zero. And the coal-to-gas fuel switch is extremely potent. Power producers, like TVA, don’t have to be concerned with the storage of coal ash, which lessens their cost even further.

“The Paris Agreement provides the necessary framework for the United States to act responsibly on climate change“. Compare that to the number of people still employed by J.C. Penny, which stands at 104,000. Jobs, particularly in manufacturing, continue to grow at a rate far beyond the nominal rate of the U.S. economy. Even with the addition of a new mine opening in Western Pennsylvania, we are talking about an addition of only 70 miners.

At a time when the world has set three consecutive records for the warmest year since records have been kept, there should be no need to argue about the science of climate change, nor the connection between global warming and our burning of CO2-producing fossil fuels. It has recently canceled some 120,000 megawatts of planned new coal power, and is making its existing fleet much more efficient. So, where is the future, in chasing jobs that dominated our economy 100 years ago? And indeed, shares of solar companies fell Wednesday after early reports of Trump’s decision, including JinkoSolar Holding Co., the world’s biggest supplier, and Canadian Solar Inc., the biggest North American panel maker. The Trump administration can not stop global growth in new energy technology by leaving the Paris Agreement. “Sensible, cost-effective regulations not only impose costs, but can also deliver much larger benefits by protecting air and water, not to mention bolstering the industry’s social license to operate… markets will trump policy in determining the outlook for US domestic energy production”.

Mr. Dagnan, China is still building new coal fired generating plants at the rate of two steam plants per week. Elsewhere, one of the largest USA utility companies, American Electric Power, said yesterday that it has been shifting steadily toward more use of gas, wind, and solar, because those options are becoming increasingly affordable – and thus more popular with customers.

“You may well see that the leadership is taken by China and other Asian companies rather than the USA”, said Simm, whose company focuses on sustainability and has about $7.8 billion under management.

Third, blue states like New York and California – those two combined have almost a fifth of the American population – can participate in any sensible global effort (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised just that). The coal guys have spent all their energy whining about a war on coal and Obama and the EPA, and they havent innovated.