Trudeau says Canadian was one of 7 killed in London terror attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

Witnesses said the terrorists drove into pedestrians on the bridge in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

And charity worker Samuel Carvalho said: “I imagine major London bridges/heavily pedestrianised areas are going to need some form or railing or bollards in the future?” “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge. Gunfire rang out as police shot the attackers – within eight minutes of being called out at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT), the Metropolitan Police said.

He said both men had shaved heads, full beards and one was wearing Islamic robes. All three were shot dead.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the atrocity after an armed raid in Barking, east London. More homes in the area were being searched.

He said the injuries are not critical and the victim is receiving medical attention.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

On Sunday, he criticised Mr Khan, writing: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

But in response, Mr Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Khan, also condemned the attack.

“I am appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders enjoying their Saturday night”, Khan said June 4.

And it also links up to his “travel ban” – which he called so despite insisting in the past that it was not a “travel ban” – that seeks to prevent people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States till the time a more rigorous system of vetting visitors was put in place.

DONALD Trump could fly to London this week in order to show solidarity with Britain after the appalling London Bridge terror attack.

“It was horrific”, he said.

He said he believed there were more than three attackers. Some of the wounded pleaded for help, Ansah said. “I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid”. “It could have happened to me too”.

It was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year following the Westminster and Manchester attacks which all together have killed 34 people.

Saturday’s attack was reminiscent of another on Westminster Bridge on March 22, when Khalid Masood, 52, drove a auto into pedestrians, killing four people.

“It was really scary”, he said.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England. Abedi died at the scene.

The attack Saturday came on the eve of a benefit concert by Grande for victims of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing in aid of the victims and their families. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said.

The violence turned a summery night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

The ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party suspended election campaigning Sunday.

Speaking on the BBC, the London mayor made clear that he was advising Londoners and visitors not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets of the capital in the days to come, and not playing down anxieties about the attack itself.