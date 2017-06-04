Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay

Trump announced the withdrawal the same day he pulled back from another campaign promise: to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, saying the its requirement to cut US emission of carbon dioxide threatened millions of jobs and productivity. “If we can, great – if we can’t, that’s fine”.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination previous year, said: “At this moment, when climate change is already causing devastating harm around the world, we do not have the moral right to turn our backs on efforts to preserve this planet for future generations”.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump that the climate accord was a safety net for future generations, Downing Street said.

Trump said that he would begin negotiations to re-enter the agreement or establish “an entirely new transaction” to get a better deal for the U.S. But he suggested re-entry was hardly a priority.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a rare joint statement the agreement can not be renegotiated and urged their allies to hasten efforts to combat climate change. In Tokyo, an irate Koichi Yamamoto, the environment minister, said “I’m not just disappointed, but also feel anger”. Trump also has expressed doubts about climate change, at times calling it a hoax to weaken US industry.

Cuomo, Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said they were forming a coalition of states determined to stick to the Paris targets.

Under the Paris agreement, negotiated during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, the United States voluntarily committed to reducing polluting emissions by 1.6 billion tons by 2025.

As I have previously argued on The Conversation, there are good reasons for China and Europe to come together and form a powerful bloc to lead global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. will not be supporting the worldwide effort on healing the planet, according to Reuters. Ted Cruz claiming: “The Paris agreement would have destroyed $3 trillion in American GDP and killed 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040”.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry also praised Trump’s decision. “They are charging ahead with developing new eco-technology”.

I fully support @POTUS’ decision on the #ParisAccord.

We will continue to lead. Sadly, President Trump appears to be falling for 20th century economic thinking, when more efficient, cleaner 21st century opportunities are there for the taking.

After the secession became official on Thursday, a number of business leaders issued statements condemning the move.

Mr Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May after his speech announcing his decision – but that did not stop his allies from voicing their displeasure.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, said Mr Farron.

“Am departing presidential councils”.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in the global order as Europe, China and others lead the way forward”, said Greenpeace executive director Jennifer Morgan.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said: “Trump says he will withdraw from the Paris Agreement”.

Robert Iger, the CEO of Disney, followed suit.

“If the president is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up”, he declared.

Last fall, Obama hailed the agreement as a “turning point for our planet”.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

“The rest of the world applauded when we signed the Paris Agreement – they went wild; they were so happy – for the simple reason that it put our country, the United States of America, which we all love, at a very, very big economic disadvantage”, Trump said in a Rose Garden address.