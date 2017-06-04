Trump actively looking for new FBI director

White House communications director Michael Dubke has confirmed he is leaving the White House and says his last day on the job has not been determined. Warner said at the time that he wanted Comey to discuss, “some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President”.

A similar back-and-forth occurred before the testimony last month of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, though the White House said it did not try to block her appearance. Joe Lieberman, who on May 25 told the White House that he was not interested in the post. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives also have committees conducting their own probes into possible ties between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.

Trump has also met with former Oklahoma Gov.

Comey has been cleared to testify by the Justice Department’s special counsel, Robert Mueller, according to NBC News.

Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign – the centerpiece of the probe, this source said. “It’s an excuse by Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won”, Trump said.

Meanwhile, the web of inquiries and near daily revelations about Russian Federation – described frequently by Senator John McCain as shoes dropping from a “centipede” – has bogged down a president already dealing with poor approval ratings, a stalled agenda and constant talk of staff shakeups. He has served as co-chairman of No Labels, a centrist group that promotes bipartisanship.

Senators specifically want to know if the president sought a pledge of loyalty from the Comey early on – and if Comey was pressured to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Keating told his hometown newspaper after the interview that he doesn’t expect to be chosen.

On May 16, it was disclosed that Comey had written a memo detailing an instance when Trump allegedly requested that the FBI drop a federal investigation, The New York Times.

In a separate development, a senior Justice Department lawyer with experience in complex financial fraud investigations has agreed to join Mueller’s investigation.

McFeely in 2012 was named by then-Director Mueller as the executive assistant director of the agency’s Criminal, Cyber, Response Services Branch. The investigation is now being led by a special counsel. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and former Sen.