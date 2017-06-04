Trump addresses explosion in Philippines

At least one gunman burst into a resort complex in Manila early Friday, opening fire with an assault rifle and setting fires in an ambiguous attack that initially ignited fears of terrorism in the Philippine capital.

Police said the unidentified gunman had killed himself after firing at armed officers searching the still-smoking Resorts World Manila entertainment complex hours after the drama that began shortly after midnight (1600 GMT).

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them. “We ask for your prayers during these hard times”.

The casino is within walking distance from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, one of the busiest in the world, causing more concern. It said they have identified the Arab or American looking suspect through CCTV footages.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa, national police chief in the Philippines, said there was no concrete evidence that the attack was terrorism. “Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor”, Navaro said. Some of the wounded were injured jumping from the hotel’s second floor balconies to escape the shooting, the spokesman, Fernando Atienza, told the paper. The gunshots, he said, were not aimed at people in the room.

Silva said he saw a SWAT member who was shouting: “I was hit, I was hit”.

Trump today called the incident a “terrorist attack” and said that it’s “really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said earlier it was not aware of any U.S. citizens being affected but was continuing to gather information.

Earlier in the day, the SITE Intelligence Group had reported that a “Filipino ISIS operative” said the militant group’s “lone wolf soldiers” were responsible for the attack – though that report appears to have been contradicted by Philippine authorities. According to SITE, the message says the attacker meant to burn the casino because the activities inside were haram, or forbidden by Islam.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over the island of Mindanao in light of the crisis.

Officials insisted that the incident was a robbery attempt, and was not terror-related despite an apparent claim by the so-called Islamic State group.