Trump Admin has joined a handful of nations that reject the

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the USA from the Paris Agreement on tackling climate change has been labelled “an act of vandalism” and “irresponsible”.

Their announcement Thursday came just after Trump’s formal declaration that he meant to remove the USA from the deal. Th.

“Make no mistake, climate change is on the ballot for every election until we reverse this immoral action”, said Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

They warned that USA withdrawal from the deal could speed up the effects of global climate change, worsening heat waves, floods, droughts and storms.

Garcetti is a co-founder of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, which issued a statement signed by him and 60 other mayors pledging to adhere to the climate agreement.

US President Donald Trump is expected to quit the Paris Climate Agreement today, according to multiple reports. Even a direct appeal from the Vatican wasn’t enough to persuade the president.

A letter signed by 25 major US firms runs as a full-page ad in Washington, D.C. newspapers on Thursday, part of a last-ditch effort to convince Trump that sticking with the agreement would be better for the economy.

For anxious allies, Trump’s rejection of the Paris pact is particularly jarring in the wake of his first global trip last week.

Trump chose to do just that after conferring with European allies at last week’s G-7 meetings in Italy. His stunning posture left the distinct impression that for the new American president, the nation’s long-standing obligations to allies are neither unshakable nor unbreakable.

Trump did little to quell those concerns on Thursday.

He officially pulled the United States out of the environmental deal known as the “Paris Climate Accord” on Thursday.

In Trump’s defense, however, nothing matters anymore so wheeeeee!

Yet as a climate scientist and a climate policy scholar, I know market forces and current policies are far from adequate to limit the rise in global temperatures, as envisioned in the Paris Agreement.

Late on Thursday, BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said he would continue to serve on Trump’s CEO Forum, despite reservations about the White House decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Pulling out also sends a strong signal that the U.S.is less interested in the investment opportunities that could arise from the Paris deal. “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”.

Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, said the U.S. administration was “failing to recognise what is already an inevitable and irreversible direction of travel away from dependence on fossil fuels and towards a low carbon future – with all the jobs, growth and innovation that this entails”. And we will keep challenging ourselves to do even more.

The Paris Accord was adopted in December 2015.

Since the election, administration officials have laboured to explain that Trump does not intend to insulate the U.S. from the rest of the world or leave allies in a lurch.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

Sources told CBS News the president told senior advisers he will drop the Paris Climate Accord signed by former president Barack Obama.

Continued US participation in the Paris forum would have been merely symbolic, and yielded no impact on reducing US emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, he argued.

While travelling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord.

In New York, some major buildings, like the World Trade Center and City Hall, were lit green in solidarity with the climate agreement, echoing a move in Paris.

“That a president would believe that a promise to the coal industry is more important, than the life and the health and the safety of this entire world, (it’s) ludicrous”, council member Wendell Young said.

Check back with cbsmiami.com to watch the announcement live here.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, said a joint statement signed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni.