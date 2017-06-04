Trump administration notifies Congress of its intent to renegotiate NAFTA

The letter did not, however, offer details about what the scope of these negotiations would include.

“For example, digital trade was in infancy when NAFTA was enacted”, Lighthizer wrote.

Late last month he signed an executive order that required the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and the USTR, in consultation with several federal agencies, to “conduct comprehensive performance reviews” of all of the USA free trade agreements and “renegotiate or terminate” policies that the Administration believes are harmful to the US.

Lighthizer said the reason for the renegotiations was to “modernize” the trade deal to address provisions on intellectual property rights, regulatory practices, rules for state-owned enterprises, customs procedures, food safety standards and labor and environmental standards. By integrating supply chains across North America, keeping a significant share of production in the USA became an option for vehicle makers.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13 District, in a statement issued Thursday said he is apprehensive about the transparency of those negotiations, citing what he called an Administration of evasion and secrecy. “President (Donald) Trump is going to change that”.

The clock was set ticking this morning in a letter from U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer.

Agricultural organizations are hoping the modernization efforts preserve all of the positive benefits of the agreement.

The AAPC is a Washington, D.C., association that says it “represents the common public policy interests” of FCA US, Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company.

“As President Trump moves forward with renegotiating with Canada and Mexico, I am confident this will result in a better deal for our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers”, Perdue said.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 18, 2017.

Though manufacturing has dominated much of the discussion about NAFTA, U.S. agriculture has a huge stake, too. The agreement eliminated numerous tariffs on trade between the US, Canada and Mexico.

“What Canada has said from Day 1 is that we are ready to come to the table at any time”, Freeland told the House of Commons Wednesday evening.

On top of that list is motor vehicles, which trade data show both Mexico and Canada running surpluses with the United States. “He wanted to show the importance of the key accords to Canada”.

Ross says the USA manufacturing industry has been decimated by NAFTA, a deal the White House considers deeply unfair. Mexico, which imported $17.9 billion in USA food, was the third-largest market.

A Canadian source close to the lumber negotiations said it was unlikely an agreement could be reached by mid-August, however.

Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray, speaking at a news conference with secretary of state Rex Tillerson in Washington, said the trade pact needed to be updated after almost 25 years. The timetable and the formal notification are requirements that must be met for any revamped trade deal to qualify for an up-or-down vote by Congress.

The White House notified the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees that the administration will update the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). We have learned a lot and we can make it better.