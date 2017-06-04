Napolitano stated he believes the spying was a last-ditch attempt by the Obama administration to thwart Donald Trump being elected to the White House, adding that it may have gone beyond Michael Flynn.

His tweet comes as the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, issued seven subpoenas, including three to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CIA.

On that score, it has previously been reported that the committee’s chairman, Devin Nunes (R., Calif.), has reviewed intelligence reporting and detected instances of unmasking.

In addition to being personally named, companies run by each of the men were also targeted by subpoenas, a senior congressional aide said.

Four of the seven subpoenas are related to the Russian Federation collusion aspect of the investigation, duplicating information already sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The subpoenas to the Obama-era aides signals that the committee is stepping up its investigation into allegations they improperly demanded the “unmasking” of Trump associates who were inadvertently picked up in top-secret foreign communications intercepts – whose identity was protected with code names – before the documents were leaked to the media.

The four other subpoenas issued Wednesday focused on the activities of former Trump campaign aide Michael Flynn, who briefly served as White House national security adviser, and longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has repeatedly questioned the USA intelligence finding that Putin led an operation that included computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election in his favor.

The House Intelligence Committee’s investigation is one of several congressional probes into Russian Federation, along with one by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Also, the U.S. Department of Justice recently appointed a special counsel.

Three of the subpoenas were issued to the CIA, FBI and NSA and seek details related to alleged unmasking requests made by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Susan Power, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Farage, a Trump supporter and former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, said he had no Russian Federation connections.

The Maryland and NY compounds were seized under the Obama administration in December as part of a larger action targeting Russian diplomats whom it said were spies.

Russian officials had pledged to wait for Trump to take office before reacting but last month said they might retaliate.