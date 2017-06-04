Trump announces decision on Paris Climate Accord

Brown has made climate change one of his legacy issues and is calling Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “deviant behavior from the highest office in the land”.

Another unknown, Driscoll says, is whether this will affect the USA relationship with other countries on other issues, such as trade.

“It is disappointing internationally that the U.S.is not going to have a leading role in combating climate change”, said Burdock.

The former president says in a statement that Trump’s decision reflects “the absence of American leadership”. That regulation requires coal-fired power plants to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas emitted by human activity. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, he said.

Others question the science.

“We will succeed because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again”, said Macron, tweaking the “Make America great again” slogan promoted by Trump.

195 countries supported the 2015 Paris agreement. Nicaragua and Syria did not.

In recent months, hundreds of companies have lobbied the Trump administration to remain in the agreement. That means Trump can remove the US from the accord without a vote.

He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will “reap the benefits in “jobs and industries created”.

In the president’s speech he denounced the agreement, stating he wants to put “America First”, citing it was a job killer and economically bad for the U.S.

Some other groups expressed measured support for Trump’s decision, saying it provided an opportunity to fix problems with the deal.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced that he’s quitting the president’s business advisory councils because of the decision.

He also ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to review, with an eye on overturning, Obama’s cornerstone action for meeting the USA commitments under the Paris deal, the Clean Power Plan.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“, Trump said. Any way you slice it, pulling out of Paris is the wrong move. That somehow the United States should penalize it’s own economy, be apologetic, lead with our chin, while the rest of the world does little.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement fulfilled a campaign promise, but was expected to meet widespread opposition both at home and overseas.

It called the agreement a “misguided treaty”.

Like many other world leaders, Macron reiterated his commitment to the worldwide climate agreement and to finding new ways to protect the planet from global warming.