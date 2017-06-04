The Justice Department says Robert Mueller’s work at a law firm that represented relatives and associates of President Donald Trump does not disqualify him from overseeing an FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian Federation.

In recent days, news outlets have reported that Trump made separate appeals to Coats and to National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, urging them to rebut allegations that Russian Federation colluded with Trump campaign aides to help the real estate magnate win the White House.

The Washington Post broke the story, which is said was based on interviews with several current and former USA officials who spoke to the newspaper on background.

There’s the report that broke late last week – which the White House has not denied – of Trump telling the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the United States, “I just fired the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation”.

President Trump continued his attack on the free press by asking then-FBI Director James Comey to jail journalists who refuse to disclose the names of anonymous government sources responsible for leaking embarassing information about his administration. Originally, the White House’s position was that Comey was sacked on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who cited the FBI director’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the campaign. Coats and Rogers turned down his requests saying they were inappropriate, according to the report.

An N.S.A. official documented Roger’s conversation with Trump in an internal agency memo, but it is unclear whether Coats’s interaction with the president was similarly recorded.

“The President will continue to focus on his agenda that he was elected to pursue by the American people”, the spokesperson said.

“I made clear in my confirmation hearing for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, my role and the role of the director of national intelligence is to provide intelligence information relevant to policy makers so they can base their judgments on that”, Coats, a former Republican senator, said. The encounter between Rogers and Trump was documented in a contemporaneous memo.

The revelations deepen the intrigue over alleged links between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation, and follow the President’s firing of Comey and subsequent statement he sacked him because of the Russian Federation probe.

Jack Reed of Rhode Island, asked Coats hypothetically whether it would be appropriate for a president to ask the director of national intelligence to deny evidence of cooperation.

The White House offered no comment on the reported calls Trump made to Coats and Rogers. “Are you able to assist in this matter?” one official said of the line of questioning from the White House.