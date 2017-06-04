Trump breaks campaign promise by not moving US Embassy to Jerusalem

The Palestinians praised Mr Trump’s decision, saying it strengthens the chances of peace.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh said the decision is an “important positive step” that illustrates the seriousness of the U.S. in promoting peace.

The Palestinian ambassador to Washington, Hussam Zomlot, says the move “gives peace a chance”.

“We are ready to start the consultation process with the United States administration”.

During his visit to Israel last month, Trump visited the Western Wall, the Jewish holy site that sits just steps from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, revered in Islam.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their capital.

KELEMEN: That’s right. And so the fate of Jerusalem has become known as a final status issue in this peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Israel’s consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem, our eternal capital”.

“We are disappointed that the president has not yet followed through on his pledge to move the embassy, and we hope that he does so soon”, it said.

United States President Donald Trump signed a presidential waiver on Thursday, delaying the implementation of a congressional decision to move the USA embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to several media outlets.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed. Moving the embassy risked infuriating Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and inflaming regional tensions.

Trump’s closest advisers are reported to be divided about the wisdom of quickly making good on the pledge, a move that would delight many Israelis but dismay Palestinians and raise concerns among Israel’s Arab neighbours. Government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Jordan welcomed Trump’s decision and believed it sent an important message.

Momani says the president’s decision shows “how much the administration values the advice of its allies” and that the focus must be on relaunching serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Steinitz is a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinitz tells Israel’s Army Radio station: “I think the time has come to put an end to this farce”. Everybody recognizes Israel as the capital of Israel. Either US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the event on Capitol Hill to celebrate what Israelis refer to as the “reunification of Jerusalem”.

Of the embassy, Spicer said, “The question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

He said leaving foreign embassies in Tel Aviv is “a surrender to unfair Arab and Muslim pressure”.

White House strategy chief Steve Bannon supports the move, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is less keen and has said Trump is “being very careful to understand how such a decision would impact the peace process”.

Trump was facing a Thursday deadline to either waive or comply with a law requiring him to move the embassy. The US president has said he is reviewing whether to fulfil his campaign promise to move the facility to Jerusalem. Stepping back from a campaign promise, President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 1, 2017, decided not to move the USA embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, at least for the next six months.

However, his elusiveness has not belied the fact that Trump and his administration have maintained their pro-Israel stance, despite stated efforts to renew the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which he said, in the past, was “not as hard as people have thought over the years”. Now he has kicked the can down the road like his predecessors, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush, postponing the decision for another six months.