Trump chastises North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members at summit

He also made his presence felt at his first NATO summit, literally, pushing his way past Montenegro’s prime minister, Dusko Markovic, whose country joins the organisation next month, in footage that went viral.

The US president was caught on camera jostling Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way to secure a prominent spot for a photo opportunity as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation heads of state gathered on Thursday (May 25) in Brussels.

Trump had lunch with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been critical of the Republican president.

US President Donald Trump has come to the forefront of the global scene in Brussels, literally pushing Montenegrin leader to the NATO Summit.

“We agreed that NATO will become a full member of the global coalition, in which all 28 allies already take part”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference after Thursday’s NATO summit.

And in any case, Markovic said, “it is natural that the president of the United States is in the front row”.

Referring to Trump’s talk of money next to the 9-11 memorial, Stoltenberg said: “He [Trump] was blunt on that message today and we have seen this plain speaking from the president also before”.

“Against this history, Mr. Trump’s repeated scolds are not just condescending but embarrassing”.

The White House said “the United States and the European Union should deepen our strong economic relationship” and spoke of a need to protect USA and EU industries from “unfair competition” – a shared concern coming, notably, from China.

The G7 meetings in the Sicilian vacation town of Taormina will cap Trump’s first global trip as president, one that has been distinguished by two seemingly opposite moods. You have thousands and thousands of people pouring into our various countries and spreading throughout, and in many cases, we have no idea who they are.

The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration, as well as threats from Russian Federation and on NATO’s eastern and southern borders.

Trump has repeatedly called on other countries in the military alliance to share the burden of both spending and action for defense.

Tusk also called for “Western values” to be promoted, challenging former tycoon Trump s world view that self-interested deals best settle global problems.