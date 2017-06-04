Trump climate deal: USA can fulfil pledges, says Michael Bloomberg

Deals are my art form, he once tweeted.

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn dismissed concerns about potential economic fallout from the climate deal withdrawal, such as the potential of other countries slapping tariffs on American manufacturers.

Trump said participation in the pact would undermine the US economy, wipe out American jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put America at a disadvantage to other countries.

In addition to expanding its global economic reach in the wake of the USA climate pivot, Chinadialogue.net’s Isabel Hilton said China will now also be looking to expand its diplomatic influence.

Leave politics and platitudes about saving the planet aside, experts say, because the companies’ positions on the Paris accord boil down to their business interests.

Under the accord, the United States promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 and commit up to $3 billion in aid to poorer countries by 2020.

Global rules must be obeyed and promises should be fulfilled, he said, adding that his country is ready to play an active part to push the European Union to fulfill its WTO obligations. Trump peddled dozens of wildly disproved falsehoods in justifying exiting the agreement, which prompted swift backlash from the global community; diplomats; Trump’s own Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson; and major U.S. companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Intel.

When a company such as Facebook criticizes abandoning the Paris accord and pledges to power its data centers entirely with renewable energy, it does so with the knowledge it makes good sense both from a public relations standpoint (5 out of 6 American voters say the USA should stay in the Paris agreement, according to a Yale University survey) and from a business perspective. Withdrawal from Paris does not change these dynamics in climate leaders such as California or Washington. Pittsburgh, they point out, is the wrong metaphor anyway: The former steel hub has spent the past 30 years trying to remake its economy in precisely the mold that climate advocates envision.

With the USA virtually isolated on the world stage, a string of administration officials went on the offensive to justify the President’s decision to abandon the 195-nation Paris deal curbing global emissions.

So far no countries have said they will follow Trump’s lead, which has been widely condemned, with China and Europe pledging to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of Trump’s decision to take the world’s second largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

“The study results only reflect the least-cost approach to meet emission reduction targets”. That calculation doesn’t take into account the role of other sectors in reducing emissions.

In seemingly doubting the existence of climate change, Trump is at odds with the military he leads. Reporters tried to ask Trump that earlier this week.

The governors of four New England states including two Republicans are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump said he could not “in good conscience support a deal that punishes the U.S. and that poses no punishment for the world’s great polluters”.

The US will join only Nicaragua and Syria as the countries to have not signed onto the agreement – Nicaragua declined to sign the deal in the first place, saying it was too weak.

True to his word, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the president’s economic advisory council. Fittingly, they made public their decisions via Twitter.

He wasn’t alone. Within hours, the mayors of 68 cities representing 38 million Americans in both red and blue states had published a letter declaring their intent to defy Trump’s decision to exit the Paris accord.